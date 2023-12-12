Venezuelan Migrants Arrested for Shoplifting in Chicago Suburbs

Several Venezuelan migrants have been arrested in recent weeks for their involvement in a series of retail theft incidents in the suburbs of Chicago. The most recent arrests took place at a Macy’s store in Oak Brook, Illinois, where Edys Alberto Herrera-Gotopo, 20, and Johan Gavidia-Rojas, 18, were apprehended after allegedly stealing merchandise worth hundreds of dollars.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, Herrera-Gotopo and Gavidia-Rojas entered the store together, each carrying empty bags. They worked in tandem, with one taking items of clothing and stuffing them into a bag while the other acted as a lookout. After leaving the store without paying, the suspects were intercepted Oak Brook police.

Herrera-Gotopo was taken into custody without incident, while Gavidia-Rojas attempted to flee and was caught after a brief foot chase. The stolen goods, valued at $665, were recovered from the men.

Both Herrera-Gotopo and Gavidia-Rojas, who are Venezuelan migrants currently residing in Chicago, have been charged with one count of retail theft, a felony. While they were released after the judge denied the state’s motion to detain them pre-trial, they are prohibited from entering the Macy’s store in Oak Brook.

These recent incidents are part of an increasing trend of retail theft involving Venezuelan migrants in the Chicago area. Last month, Deputy Chief of Police Reid Foltyniewicz warned residents about the rise in migrant criminal activity. At least nine Venezuelan migrants have been arrested for separate retail theft incidents at the Oak Brook Macy’s and a nearby Kohl’s store in Elmhurst.

The influx of Venezuelan migrants into Chicago, with an estimated 20,000 arrivals since August 2022, has raised concerns about housing and neighborhood safety. Authorities are urging retailers and locals to remain vigilant during the busy holiday shopping season and to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.