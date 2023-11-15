TikTok Emerges as a New Source of News for Gen Z

In a rapidly changing media landscape, TikTok has made significant strides as a platform for news consumption among its young users. According to a recent study the Pew Research Center, the percentage of TikTok users accessing news through the app has risen from 22% in 2022 to an impressive 43% in 2023. This shift highlights the growing influence of social media platforms in shaping the way we consume news.

Traditionally, news organizations have competed for consumers’ attention and advertisers’ budgets. However, with the rise of platforms like TikTok, they now face additional challenges in engaging the highly coveted Gen Z audience. As Pew’s survey of 8,842 U.S. adults revealed, news websites or apps were used 67% of respondents. Meanwhile, Meta-owned Facebook emerged as the most popular social media platform for news, with 30% of Americans regularly accessing news there. YouTube followed closely with 26%, Instagram with 16%, and TikTok with 14%.

Interestingly, Pew’s analysis also uncovered some gender and political differences in news consumption across various platforms. Women were more likely to be regular news consumers on Nextdoor, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. On the other hand, men were more likely to engage with news on platforms such as Reddit, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube. In terms of political leanings, Pew found that regular news consumers on X were roughly split, with 46% identifying as Republican or Republican-leaning and 49% as Democrat or Democratic-leaning.

It is worth noting that TikTok’s rise as a news source should be viewed in the context of broader trends in media consumption. While the platform offers bite-sized, easily digestible content, it is crucial for individuals to seek diverse sources and maintain a critical mindset when engaging with news. As social media continues to shape our information landscape, understanding the nuances and implications of news consumption on these platforms becomes essential.

(Source: Reuters)