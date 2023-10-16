Survey Reveals Teens Spend Over 4 Hours a Day on Social Media

A new Gallup survey has found that more than half of teenagers in the U.S. spend an average of 4.8 hours on social media each day. The survey collected responses from 1,591 individuals aged between 13 and 19 years old, and the findings indicate that as teens grow older, their time spent on social media increases.

The survey also took into account the parents of these teenagers, gathering information on parenting practices, parent-child relationships, and youth activities, among other factors. The results showed that social media usage is highest among girls, with 55% of them spending an average of 5.3 hours online. Among teenage boys, the figure was slightly lower at 48%, with an average of 4.4 hours spent on social media. Notably, the usage peak for both genders was observed at 17 years old.

The Gallup poll examined social media usage across various platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and WhatsApp. It revealed that teenagers spend minimal time on WhatsApp, X, and Facebook, instead favoring YouTube (1.9 hours), TikTok (1.5 hours), and Instagram (0.9 hours).

The survey also raised the question of whether social media addiction plays a role in the amount of time teenagers spend online each day. Studies have suggested that technology companies manipulate users into spending more time on apps through their designs. The addictive nature of social media platforms can lead to self-control problems and excessive screen time use.

Dr. Nancy Deangelis, the director of behavioral health at Jefferson Health, explains that social media platforms stimulate the brain’s reward center, resulting in a high similar to that experienced when gambling or using drugs. Teenagers, in particular, are more susceptible to these triggers because they access social media during a significant period of brain development.

Unfortunately, the overuse of social media can lead to obsessive, compulsive, and addictive behaviors among young individuals. It can also worsen mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, and body dysmorphia.

The Addiction Center defines youth who overuse social media as having a social media addiction. Those who spend excessive time planning to use social media, use it to escape from their problems, and experience negative impacts on their job or studies fall into this category. The center highlights that adolescents who excessively use social media can have severely stunted social interaction skills.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Surgeon General and the American Psychological Association issued health advisories regarding the potential harm that social media can have on youth. They pointed out that social media use can negatively affect brain development and emphasized the need for more research. However, there is growing evidence suggesting that social media use is associated with harm to young people’s mental health.

In conclusion, the Gallup survey sheds light on the significant amount of time teenagers spend on social media each day. It highlights the potential negative effects of social media addiction on mental health and emphasizes the need for addressing this issue urgently.

