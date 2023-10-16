Social Media Usage Linked to Increased Risk of Depression among Youth

A recent national survey conducted in India suggests that extensive social media usage is associated with a higher risk of depression among young people. The survey interviewed nearly 50,000 parents and found that six out of ten youngsters aged 9 to 17 spend more than three hours daily on social media or gaming platforms. Shockingly, 17 percent of parents from the state of Maharashtra reported that their children were online for over six hours every day. This trend is not limited to India, as 22 percent of respondents across the country also reported spending excessive time on social media.

The negative impacts of social media on mental health have been supported numerous studies. The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, released a report in 2022 linking over three hours of daily social media interaction to higher risks of depression and anxiety among children. Moreover, another study LocalCircles, a social media platform, revealed that prolonged engagement with social media amplifies the likelihood of mental health issues such as aggression, impatience, hyperactivity, and depression.

The increasing addiction to gadgets and excessive screen time among 9-18-year-olds is a growing concern. This addiction is leading to physical problems such as headaches, back pain, and anxiety among children. The issue is not limited to the younger generation, as even after schools have reopened, the trend of spending excessive time on screens continues.

While completely avoiding social media or online presence is not feasible, it is crucial to implement positive measures to combat the negative impacts. This includes talking to children about the risks associated with social media, setting limits on screen time, and teaching them how to use the internet responsibly. It is essential to prioritize the mental well-being of our future generation and take proactive steps to mitigate the negative effects of excessive social media usage.

