Snapchat Drives AR Innovation in India, Catalyzing Brand Engagement

Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, recently hosted its inaugural APAC AR Day in Mumbai, India. The event aimed to showcase Snapchat’s role in Augmented Reality (AR) and recognize the thriving AR creator and developer community in India. By bringing together AR, social media, and e-commerce, Snapchat aims to revolutionize the user experience and empower brands to connect with a unique audience.

During a fireside chat between Evan Spiegel, CEO and Co-Founder of Snap, and Snap APAC President Ajit Mohan, Spiegel lauded the energy and passion of the Indian developer community. With over 200 million Snapchatters in India, the platform has witnessed more creators, developers, and brands leveraging augmented reality to engage users. This collaboration with local talent has fueled Snapchat’s excitement about building the future of AR.

India’s AR creator and developer community was celebrated throughout the event, highlighting the innovation and creativity that has resulted in immersive AR experiences for Snapchatters worldwide. Ajit Mohan emphasized Snapchat’s commitment to empowering creators offering monetization avenues and innovative tools to nurture their aspirations. The event featured informative sessions led industry experts, allowing attendees to explore Snap’s latest AR innovations and experience interactive AR try-on stations.

Snapchat’s integration of AR with renowned brands like Disney and Coca-Cola has created fantastical AR experiences. Additionally, Snapchat has capitalized on the growing adoption of AR among Indian users introducing e-commerce integration for clothing, skincare, beauty, and accessories brands. With over 250 million daily AR engagements on Snapchat, the platform has become a thriving space for Indian AR developers to build successful businesses.

The success stories of AR creators like Vivek Thakur exemplify how Snap is transforming the landscape. Through tools like Lens Studio, even creators without coding backgrounds can build careers and strong communities. Snap’s Lens Creator Rewards program further incentivizes creators providing rewards for top-performing Lenses on Snapchat.

With 95% of Gen Z individuals in India expressing interest in using AR for shopping, Snapchat has emerged as a valuable partner for brands looking to connect with this audience. AR interactions lead to a higher conversion rate of 94% and a decrease in return rates 25%. Snapchat’s AR try-on booth at the event allowed attendees to experience the innovative technology firsthand, including virtual try-on experiences in the fashion and beauty realms.

Snapchat’s commitment to AR innovation in India underscores its dedication to transforming the social media and shopping landscapes. By merging AR with social media and e-commerce, Snapchat aims to create a cohesive experience that captivates users and enables brands to leave a lasting impact.

FAQs

1. What is Augmented Reality (AR)?

Augmented Reality (AR) is a technology that overlays digital information, such as images, videos, or 3D models, onto the real world. It enhances perception and interaction with the physical environment, often through the use of smartphones, tablets, or smart glasses.

2. How does Snapchat empower AR creators?

Snapchat empowers AR creators providing them with creative tools, such as Lens Studio, which allows users to design custom AR filters and experiences. The platform also offers opportunities for creators to generate revenue through Lens creation, and a rewards program that incentivizes top-performing Lenses.

3. Why is AR important for brands?

AR provides brands with an opportunity to engage and connect with their audience in unique and immersive ways. AR experiences offer a more personal touch, increase conversion rates, and decrease return rates. With the growing interest in AR among users, brands can leverage this technology to create memorable experiences and drive brand engagement.