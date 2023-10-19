New Legal Battle over Drug Sales on Snapchat Sparks Lawsuits and Calls for Change

In a recent development, families who have lost children to drug overdoses are suing Snapchat and calling for reforms to protect minors. Over 60 parents have joined the lawsuit, alleging that their children died as a result of purchasing illegal drugs from dealers on the social media platform.

Parents have voiced concerns about Snapchat, referring to it as the “largest open-air drug market” for kids in the United States. They argue that Snapchat’s features, such as automatically deleted messages and the “my eyes only” privacy option, make it difficult to track illegal activities. This lack of accountability is thought to enable drug dealers to operate on the platform without detection.

One grieving parent, Amy Neville, shared the tragic story of her 14-year-old son, Alexander. She recounted his admission of experimenting with drugs, mentioning that he obtained them from a dealer on Snapchat. Alexander died after consuming a fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill obtained through the app.

Snap, Inc., the owner of Snapchat, has responded to these accusations claiming to utilize state-of-the-art technology to ensure user safety. They assert that they are actively working to prevent dealers from exploiting their platform and raising awareness about the dangers of drugs like fentanyl.

However, the parents involved in the lawsuit emphasize that their main goal is not financial compensation but rather increased protection for children. They assert that Snapchat, as the app’s designer, has the responsibility to address these issues and implement effective solutions.

The tragic death of 16-year-old Sammy Chapman, another victim who allegedly acquired fentanyl from a Snapchat “dealer,” has prompted his family to advocate for Sammy’s Law. This legislation aims to hold social media companies accountable for crimes committed through their platforms.

The lawsuits and calls for change highlight the need for social media platforms to prioritize the safety of their users, particularly minors. As the legal battle continues, it remains to be seen how Snapchat and other platforms will respond to these demands for greater accountability and protection against illegal drug sales.

Definitions:

1. Fentanyl: A synthetic opioid that is significantly more potent than other opioids, often leading to overdose and death.

2. OxyContin: A brand name for a powerful opioid pain medication called oxycodone.

Sources:

– Source article