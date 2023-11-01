New Ways Social Media is Influencing Consumer Purchases

Social media has revolutionized the way consumers discover and buy products in today’s digital age. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube have become powerful tools that cater to different consumer interests and significantly shape consumer purchasing behavior. A recent study conducted PYMNTS Intelligence and AWS sheds light on the influential factors that drive consumers to make purchases on social media and the payment methods commonly used for these transactions.

According to the study, 43% of consumers actively use social media platforms to find goods and services. Notably, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok have emerged as the top platforms with the highest conversion rates. Users frequently make purchases based on the products they discover on these platforms.

Facebook, popular among 77 million consumers for product browsing and reviews, sees 24% of these users making a purchase. Similarly, 21% of the 57 million consumers on Instagram who browse products and reviews end up making a purchase. TikTok, though coming in third place, still has a significant impact, with 17% of its 39 million consumers purchasing products they find on the platform.

Different social media platforms cater to specific product categories based on their unique features. Instagram’s visual nature and curated feeds make it an ideal platform for fashion inspiration and clothing advertisements. In fact, 47% of consumers bought clothes on Instagram in the 30 days prior to the survey.

On the other hand, TikTok’s short-form video format makes it the preferred platform for purchasing beauty products. The ability to watch influencers demonstrate and review these products in short videos has led to 33% of consumers making beauty product purchases on TikTok.

YouTube, with its video-centric platform and longer video format, excels at showcasing products that require real-time demonstrations. Consumers are more likely to buy appliances, home furnishings, pet products, and office products on YouTube compared to other social media sites.

This study highlights the profound impact social media has on consumer purchasing behavior. As consumers increasingly turn to these platforms for product discovery and inspiration, businesses must adapt their strategies to effectively engage with consumers and drive conversions.

