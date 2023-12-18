TikTok’s Massive Livestream Concert Draws in Over 33.5 Million Viewers

A recent livestream concert on TikTok has attracted a staggering number of viewers, with over 33.5 million people tuning in to watch the show and its rebroadcasts. The concert, titled “In The Mix,” featured performances from popular artists such as Cardi B, Anitta, Niall Horan, and Peso Pluma. The event, which took place in Arizona on December 10th, was livestreamed exclusively within the TikTok app.

This concert marks TikTok’s biggest livestreaming event to date, showcasing the platform’s ability to engage a massive audience. Paramount and Coca-Cola also joined as sponsors for the event, further emphasizing its significance. In fact, the success of this livestream concert has led to the creation of a one-hour special dedicated to the event, which will be available on Disney+ and Hulu.

While TikTok continues to host large-scale livestreaming events, the platform also dedicates itself to supporting artists in smaller-scale broadcasts. For instance, coming up on December 20th, TikTok will livestream organist Anna Lapwood’s soundcheck for her Christmas concert at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, UK. Lapwood has been a prominent figure in TikTok’s #ClassicalMusic campaign throughout the year.

The immense popularity of TikTok’s livestream concert demonstrates the platform’s potential in reaching and engaging a wide audience. With its unique content and innovative approach to music promotion, TikTok continues to solidify its position as a leading platform for music discovery and live performances.