Teenagers in the U.S. Continue to Prefer YouTube and TikTok, According to Study

A recent survey conducted the Pew Research Center has found that teenagers in the United States are still highly engaged with YouTube and TikTok, with nearly 1 in 5 reporting that they use these video-streaming apps “almost constantly.” The study, which explored the social media and internet habits of teenagers, revealed that YouTube is the most widely used platform among U.S. teens, with 93% of respondents stating that they regularly use the Google-owned video service. Impressively, 16% of these teenagers admitted to visiting or using YouTube almost constantly, showcasing the app’s significant popularity within the youth demographic.

Coming in as the second-most popular app, TikTok reported a usage rate of 63% among teenagers, followed closely Snapchat (60%) and Meta’s Instagram (59%). Within the group of TikTok users, 17% claimed to access the short-video service almost constantly. In contrast, Facebook and Twitter, now known as X, are no longer as popular with American teenagers as they were ten years ago. The study revealed that the share of teens using Facebook has dropped from 71% in 2014-2015 to 33% today. Additionally, while Instagram’s usage has seen some growth, it has not fully compensated for Facebook’s decline, with figures increasing from 52% in 2014-2015 to a peak of 62% last year, only to drop to 59% in 2023.

The survey also uncovered some interesting findings related to gender and ethnicity. It found that teenage girls are more likely to use apps such as BeReal, TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook, while teenage boys tend to engage with video game-centric messaging and social apps like Discord and Twitch. In terms of race and ethnicity, the study revealed that around 80% of Black teenagers use TikTok, compared to 70% of Hispanic teens and 57% of white teens. Hispanic teens also lean more toward using Meta’s WhatsApp messaging service compared to their Black and white peers.

Overall, the latest Pew Research study on teen social media use aligns with previous reports, indicating that the habits of teenagers have remained relatively stable over the past year. The survey, which collected data from nearly 1,500 13- to 17-year-olds, underscores the ongoing popularity and influence of YouTube and TikTok among U.S. teenagers, as well as the shifting preferences for other social media platforms within this demographic.