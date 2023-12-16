Bank of America to Close Over 100 Branches in Continuing Shift Towards Online Banking

Bank of America, one of the largest banks in the United States, has accelerated its branch closure plans as it adapts to the ongoing shift towards digital banking. As part of this strategy, the bank has already closed more than 100 branches across the country this year, with further closures planned for 2024.

In Michigan, the impact of this trend is already being felt, with three Bank of America branches in Oakland County shutting down. The affected locations are 4000 Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills, 27500 Novi Road in Novi, and 150 East Maple in Troy. Another branch at 1310 South Rochester Road in Rochester Hills is also expected to close early next year. However, customers need not worry as a new branch is set to open just two miles away at 3035 South Rochester Road, ensuring continued accessibility.

Bank of America’s decision to close branches is part of a broader industry trend that aims to meet the changing needs of customers. The bank currently ranks as the second-largest in the U.S. with $2.5 trillion in assets, and it has over 3,800 branches in the country. However, as banking becomes increasingly digital, the demand for in-person services has reduced significantly.

These closures are not limited to Michigan alone. Across the United States, countless Bank of America branches have either been closed or are preparing for closure. California has seen more than 40 closures announced, while Florida is expected to lose at least seven branches. Texas has confirmed nine closures, with additional ones planned for next year, and Washington will see eight branches closing between 2023 and 2024.

The bank is focused on evolving its services to meet the changing landscape of banking, prioritizing the convenience and accessibility of its customers. While the shift towards online banking may result in the closure of physical branches, Bank of America is committed to ensuring that customers have the necessary digital tools and resources to manage their finances efficiently.