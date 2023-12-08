New Title: X Witnesses Surge in User Sign-ups Despite Investor Concerns

Summary: Over 10 million users have signed up for X in December, according to CEO Linda Yaccarino. The surge in user sign-ups comes at a time when X, formerly known as Twitter, faces the potential loss of $75 million in advertising revenue the end of the year as major brands suspend their marketing campaigns on the platform. X has not released user data regularly, making it difficult to compare the December sign-ups to previous averages. In November, notable companies such as Apple, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment, Paramount Global, and IBM announced the suspension of their advertisements on X. These actions were prompted Elon Musk’s controversial remarks, which resulted in accusations of anti-Semitism and the discovery of advertisements supporting Nazism on the platform. X later filed a defamation lawsuit against watchdog group Media Matters for reporting these findings. Despite these challenges, X continues to attract a growing number of users.

In a recent social media post, X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced that the platform had seen a significant increase in user sign-ups during the month of December. The exact reasons behind this surge and how it compares to previous averages remain unknown, as X does not regularly disclose user data.

At the same time, X faces a potential loss of up to $75 million in advertising revenue the end of the year. Major brands, such as Apple, Disney, and Warner Bros Discovery, have chosen to pause their marketing campaigns on the platform in response to controversial statements made X’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk.

Musk’s agreement with a user who falsely claimed Jewish people were inciting hatred against white people caused outrage among advertisers. A watchdog group called Media Matters also discovered ads from prominent companies adjacent to posts promoting Nazism on X. In response, X filed a lawsuit accusing Media Matters of defamation.

Despite these challenges, X continues to attract millions of users, with the recent surge in sign-ups demonstrating a resilient user base. The platform’s reputation may be tarnished, but it has managed to maintain its appeal to a significant portion of the online community. The long-term effects of these controversies and the financial implications for X will likely unfold in the coming months.