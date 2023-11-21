Is Password Sharing the Bane of Streaming Services?

Amidst the race for dominance in the streaming industry, Netflix’s decision to charge extra for password sharing has proven successful. Despite initial backlash from viewers, the media giant experienced a surge in new signups, surpassing subscription numbers seen during the pandemic lockdowns. With Disney+ and YouTube Premium also expressing interest in curbing password sharing, it seems likely that other streaming services will soon follow suit.

YouTube Premium is the latest platform to combat password sharing, reaching out to users suspected of engaging in the practice. If users do not comply with the request to stop sharing, their Premium subscription will be temporarily locked for 14 days. Additionally, YouTube has intensified its efforts in combating ad-blockers, resulting in a substantial increase in ad-revenue compared to the previous year.

Disney’s approach to eliminating password sharing is expected to be more intricate. CEO Bob Iger acknowledged the issue and announced plans to crack down on sharing, but emphasized that the impact would not be significant until 2025. This delay can be attributed to Disney’s ambitious plans to merge Disney+ and Hulu into one application, with a beta release scheduled for December and a full launch in March 2024. Furthermore, Disney aims to release a direct-to-consumer version of ESPN in 2025.

While password sharing has long been against the policies of streaming apps, it was generally overlooked until recently. The focus on profitability over customer growth has prompted streaming services to reconsider their stance on sharing. However, not all players are eager to take immediate action. Paramount CEO Bob Bakish, for example, does not foresee implementing any measures against password sharing in the near future.

As the streaming industry continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how these potential restrictions will unfold. Nevertheless, Netflix’s success in tackling password sharing has set a precedent for other platforms, providing them with an enticing and attainable path towards both financial gains and viewer retention.

FAQ

Why are streaming services cracking down on password sharing?

Increasingly, streaming services are prioritizing profitability and aiming to strike a balance between making money and retaining viewers. By curbing password sharing, these platforms can ensure that subscriptions are accurately reflected in their revenue and mitigate the potential loss of income from shared accounts.

What are the consequences of sharing passwords on YouTube Premium?

If YouTube suspects an account of sharing passwords, the owner will receive a notification. If the account holder fails to comply and continue sharing, their YouTube Premium subscription will be temporarily locked for 14 days. This restriction aims to deter users from engaging in unauthorized password sharing.

Why is Disney’s timeline for cracking down on password sharing delayed?

Disney’s plans to tackle password sharing are intricate and involve merging Disney+ and Hulu into a single app. This consolidation is scheduled for release in 2024, with a direct-to-consumer version of ESPN planned for 2025. The company anticipates that the meaningful impact of their efforts to combat password sharing will be evident in 2025.