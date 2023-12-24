Air Rage: Instances of Passenger Misbehavior on the Rise

Instances of passenger misbehavior and emotional meltdowns on airplanes have been on the rise, according to major airlines and aviation regulators. Dutch carrier KLM reported a 100% increase in unruly passenger numbers compared to 2019, while Air New Zealand noted a concerning trend in disorderly conduct. These incidents are believed to be a result of various factors, including pre-boarding alcohol consumption, flight delays, and limited personal space.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a global increase in unruly passenger incidents from 2021 to 2022. Regulators such as the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and the European Aviation Safety Agency have also observed similar trends. While the majority of passengers remain well-behaved, a small minority can have a disproportionate impact on the safety of others.

Social media platforms are flooded with videos showcasing mid-flight meltdowns, often referred to as “passenger shaming.” These incidents involve disruptive behaviors like physical altercations, verbal abuse, and even attempts to breach the cockpit. Airlines are taking steps to address these issues, with Dutch airlines considering sharing no-fly lists.

In Canada, the WestJet Group reported a marginal decrease in reports of unruly behavior in 2023 compared to the previous year. However, incidents still occur and include verbal abuse, non-compliance with cabin baggage rules, smoking on board, and passengers consuming their own alcohol. Airlines and aviation authorities review all incidents to determine if sanctions or suspensions are necessary.

Transport Canada has expressed concern over the rise in unruly behavior towards security screening officers. Disruptive passengers can pose serious safety risks not only during the screening process but also throughout the airport and on board the aircraft. Transport Canada is considering implementing fines and bans to deter such behavior.

Researchers attribute the increase in air rage instances to factors such as overcrowding and stress associated with air travel. Limited personal space and flight disruptions further contribute to feelings of frustration and anger. Finding effective solutions to address these issues is crucial for ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers and crew members in the air.