AEW Wrestlers Face Speculation About Social Media Fines

Summary: Recent speculation about fines imposed on AEW wrestlers due to their conduct on social media has been debunked. Contrary to rumors, it has been confirmed that both Saraya and Santana were not fined under AEW’s new social media policy.

Contrary to initial speculation, AEW wrestlers Saraya and Santana have not faced fines for their behavior on social media. Earlier reports suggested that Santana’s frustration, expressed through a post that he later deleted, might have resulted in a fine. However, it has been clarified that he was not subjected to any penalties. Santana even added fuel to the fire sarcastically commenting on the rumors.

Another account, “IWrestleVerse,” suggested that Saraya’s absence from social media was due to the implementation of AEW’s new social media policy. However, Saraya herself denied these claims, stating that she took a break from social media voluntarily and that no one can dictate her actions on Twitter.

It is worth noting that AEW’s social media policy has garnered attention recently, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to maintaining a positive and respectful online presence. Despite the scrutiny faced Saraya and Santana for their previous conduct on Twitter, they were found not to be in violation of the policy and therefore were not fined.

As fans and followers of AEW, it is essential to rely on accurate information and avoid jumping to conclusions without concrete evidence. While wrestlers like Saraya and Santana may exhibit controversial behavior at times, it is crucial to separate personal antics from official disciplinary actions. AEW continues to enforce its social media policy in order to uphold its values and maintain a healthy online community for fans and wrestlers alike.