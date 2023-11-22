NASCAR Expands Midseason Package: A Race for More Coverage

NASCAR is revving up its midseason action expanding its package of Cup Series races from six to ten, according to a recent report Sports Business Journal. The move comes as the organization aims to attract new bidders and generate broader interest in the sport. Initially, NASCAR had received interest from Amazon and Warner Bros. Discovery for the original six-race package, and these companies continue to be front-runners for the expanded format.

With the increased number of races, NASCAR plans to offer the entire ten-race package to a single company. However, if demand calls for it, the rights could be divided into two five-race packages. While extensions have already been reached with Fox and NBC, no official announcements have been made yet. These incumbents were already set to carry fewer races with the addition of the midseason package, and now their inventory will be further reduced.

As NASCAR explores new avenues for broadcasting, the expansion of the midseason package reflects the organization’s commitment to reaching a wider audience. By offering more races, NASCAR aims to engage fans and attract new viewers, creating exciting opportunities for advertisers and sponsors.

