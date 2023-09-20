Music Streaming Platforms Expected to Implement More Price Rises

Music streaming platforms have been increasing their prices over the past year, and it seems that more price rises are on the horizon. Industry leaders and major music company executives, such as Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, have been vocal about their desire for further price increases in the future. Kyncl believes that the market can bear higher prices and expects them to happen more regularly than in the past.

The calls for price rises are not without merit. The recent stats from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) show that premium average revenue per user (ARPU) increased after the price rises, without a significant decline in subscribers. However, the growth in subscription volumes has slowed down, indicating that the market for new music subscribers in the US is declining.

Due to this decline, the focus of the industry is shifting towards improving the average revenue per premium user (ARPPU) of existing subscribers. The most effective way to achieve this is implementing price rises. The RIAA’s data demonstrates that while there has been a slowdown in subscriber growth, the amount of money generated from paid streaming subscriptions has increased.

Goldman Sachs also predicted that average streaming subscription prices in developed markets will continue to grow in the future. This further supports the idea that more price rises are on the horizon for music streaming platforms.

In conclusion, it is clear that the music industry is moving towards implementing more price rises in order to maintain revenue growth. While new subscriber growth may be declining, increasing prices for existing subscribers is seen as a viable strategy to continue generating revenue for the recorded music business.

