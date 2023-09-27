Meta Revamps WhatsApp’s Home Screen and Chat Window

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, is working on a complete redesign of the popular messaging app for Android. The new design aims to bring a clean and modern look to the interface, providing users with an enhanced visual experience.

One of the key changes in the redesign is the home screen, which Meta has transformed eliminating the three-dot icon for options. It remains unclear how users will access the functions previously contained in the three-dot menu. Additionally, the company has made changes to the colors of various icons, including those for viewing updates and starting a chat. The redesigned home screen, whether in light or dark mode, offers a more aesthetically pleasing experience compared to the current version of the app.

The chat window has also received a similar treatment, with Meta making the top bar colorless. This change contributes to a cleaner and more modern look, particularly in dark mode. The icons for attaching files and accessing smileys have been interchanged, and the attachment icon is now a plus sign instead of a paperclip, aligning it with the design of WhatsApp for iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, the settings screen will also feature redesigned icons. Meta is simultaneously working on a redesign for WhatsApp on iOS, ensuring that the UI elements will match the overall look of the iPhone’s interface. Although the new UI is still in development and not yet available for beta testers, Meta is committed to giving both Android and iOS users an updated and unified experience.

While no specific timeline has been provided, the redesign process is expected to take some time before it can be rolled out to the general public. WhatsApp users will have to wait patiently for these changes to enhance their messaging experience.

Sources: