Holiday Events in Poway, Rancho Bernardo, and 4S Ranch

Are you looking for some festive holiday events to get you in the spirit? Look no further than Poway, Rancho Bernardo, and 4S Ranch, where the holiday season is in full swing. From tree lighting ceremonies to live performances, here are some of the top events happening in the area.

Poway’s annual Christmas in the Park is a must-attend event. This admission-free celebration takes place in Old Poway Park and features caroling, a craft boutique, and visits with Santa. Be sure to stick around for the tree lighting ceremony and Santa’s arrival train. Free shuttles are available to transport attendees to and from the event.

For those who enjoy the arts, there are several performances happening in Poway. Prodigy Dance Company will be presenting their annual holiday show at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, featuring a variety of dance styles. PowPAC is also hosting a production of the holiday comedy “Inspecting Carol,” which is sure to have you laughing in your seats.

If you’re interested in exploring different holiday traditions, Chabad of Poway is hosting a free Hanukkah celebration. This event includes train rides, music, and traditional Hanukkah activities like lighting the menorah and playing dreidel.

For music lovers, the Poway Symphonette and Incarnation Lutheran Church Choir will be performing their Christmas concert featuring Vivaldi’s “Gloria” and other holiday classics. And if you’re in the mood for some jazz, don’t miss the winter concerts the Poway High School and Twin Peaks Middle School jazz ensembles.

These are just a few of the many holiday events happening in Poway, Rancho Bernardo, and 4S Ranch. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly activities or cultural experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season. So mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate the holidays in style!