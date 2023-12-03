New Leaked Footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 Sparks Excitement Among Fans

Leaked footage of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 has surfaced online, generating a wave of excitement among eager fans. The video, which was leaked on TikTok just two days ahead of the game’s official trailer release, showcases slowed down gameplay from a debug menu, offering a glimpse of the downtown area of Vice City, a rumored location within the game’s expansive map.

Although the original video was swiftly removed Rockstar Games, copies proliferated across social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter. Initially, there was skepticism surrounding the authenticity of the leaked footage, with many dismissing it as an elaborate prank. However, dedicated gamers have meticulously scrutinized the details and have uncovered some compelling evidence suggesting that the leak may indeed be genuine.

One claim centers around the alleged involvement of Aaron Garbut’s son, who is closely associated with Rockstar North, the developers of GTA6. While there is no official confirmation of his son being responsible for the leak, the video was reportedly shared an account claiming to be acquainted with Garbut’s son, making the authenticity of the leaked footage more plausible.

Additionally, an intriguing screenshot of a text conversation between Aaron Garbut and an unidentified individual has emerged. In this alleged conversation, Garbut seemingly confirms the legitimacy of the leak and discloses other details about the game’s map, including its composition of three major cities and four surrounding subcities.

Moreover, the leaked content bears similarities to a substantial leak that occurred in September 2022, as indicated a comparison shared on Imgur. Although the quality of the images used in the analysis is approximate, the resemblance between the shared building in both leaks further fuels the speculation surrounding the authenticity of the footage.

To mitigate damage control and maintain the element of surprise, Rockstar has been diligently removing any instances of the leaked footage from social media platforms. This concerted effort reinforces the notion that the leaked content might indeed be genuine. Regardless, fans eagerly await the release of the official trailer on Tuesday, which will provide a comprehensive glimpse into the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.