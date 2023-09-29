LinkedIn Partners with CLEAR to Offer Free ID Verification Services to Members in Mexico

LinkedIn, the professional network service owned Microsoft, has announced a partnership with ID verification service CLEAR to offer free ID verification services to LinkedIn members in Mexico. This collaboration aims to enhance the level of trust and authenticity within the LinkedIn community providing a secure and reliable method of verifying users’ identities.

With approximately 20 million subscribers in Mexico, LinkedIn users will now have the option to utilize CLEAR’s services submitting an official ID and a selfie, following instructions provided in English or Spanish. This partnership builds upon the success of CLEAR’s free account offerings in the United States and Canada, which were introduced last year.

Martha Cuevas, a sales director for LinkedIn, expressed her excitement about this new feature, stating that it adds an extra layer of trust and authenticity to the platform. By incorporating ID verification services, LinkedIn aims to provide its members with peace of mind, knowing that the individuals they are connecting with are who they claim to be.

For CLEAR, this partnership could help address the increasing competition it faces in its home territory, particularly in airports. By expanding its services to include LinkedIn members in Mexico, CLEAR can tap into a substantial user base and potentially solidify its position as a leading ID verification service.

In conclusion, the collaboration between LinkedIn and CLEAR will bring significant benefits to LinkedIn members in Mexico, offering them a high degree of certainty about the identities of their connections. The partnership aims to foster a more trustworthy and reliable professional network and alleviate concerns regarding identity theft and impersonation. With the inclusion of ID verification services, LinkedIn is taking proactive steps to ensure the security and authenticity of its platform, reinforcing its position as a trusted online professional community.

