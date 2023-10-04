Why the Appearance of Dune on Netflix is a Sign of Changing Times in Streaming

Netflix has recently started streaming the epic sci-fi film Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. This is significant because the movie is also available on Max, the streaming service owned Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

In the past, movie studios and TV networks were content to sell their old content to Netflix. However, as Netflix grew into a major competitor, studios like Disney began pulling their best content from the platform and creating their own streaming services. This marked a shift in the way Hollywood and Wall Street approached streaming.

Former WBD CEO Jason Kilar attempted to compete with Netflix making all Warner Bros. movies, including Dune, available to stream on HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical release. This strategy aimed to attract subscribers to HBO Max, especially during the pandemic when it was difficult for people to go to the movies. However, this approach no longer aligns with the current thinking in the industry.

Wall Street is now encouraging content companies to reduce spending and find new ways to monetize their existing content. This led WBD to license a selection of HBO shows to Netflix and make Dune available as a “co-exclusive” on the streaming platform. This decision serves two purposes for WBD: generating additional revenue and potentially driving more viewers to see the sequel to Dune when it is released.

While some in Hollywood may be concerned about this shift in streaming strategies, there is a potential upside for consumers. If your favorite movie is not available on your current streaming service, there is a chance it may be added in the future. This emphasizes the changing dynamics in the streaming industry and the need for media companies to adapt their approaches to meet the demands and preferences of viewers.

Sources:

– Vox article Peter Kafka: “More evidence the streaming wars are (kinda) over: You can watch Dune on Netflix”