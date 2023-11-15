The Rise of News Consumption on TikTok Signals a Shift in Social Media Trends

A surprising trend is emerging in the realm of social media news consumption. While many traditional social media platforms have seen a decline in news consumption or remained stagnant in recent years, TikTok has experienced significant growth in this area. According to a survey conducted Pew Research Center, the share of U.S. adults who regularly get news from TikTok has more than quadrupled in just three years, from 3% in 2020 to 14% in 2023.

TikTok, primarily known for its short-form video sharing format, has skyrocketed in popularity, particularly among teenagers and young adults. Approximately two-thirds of teens report having used the platform, and a growing number of U.S. adults are also turning to TikTok for news updates.

The survey, which involved 8,842 U.S. adults, was conducted Pew Research Center to gain insights into how Americans consume news in the digital age. The participants were part of the Center’s American Trends Panel, a carefully selected online survey panel that represents the diverse population of U.S. adults.

It is noteworthy that the age group most likely to consume news on TikTok are adults between the ages of 18 and 29, with 32% of them stating that they regularly get news from the platform. This percentage has increased significantly compared to previous years. In contrast, only 3% of adults aged 65 and older reported receiving news from TikTok.

Interestingly, among TikTok users themselves, 43% now say they regularly get news on the site, surpassing the 33% who reported the same in 2022. This places TikTok on par with Facebook as a source of news for its users. However, compared to Twitter (formerly known as X), TikTok users are still less likely to consume news on the platform.

The rise in news consumption on TikTok may signify a shift in social media trends, highlighting the platform’s growing influence as a source of information. As news consumption patterns continue to evolve in the digital age, it is crucial for researchers and organizations to adapt their methodologies to accurately measure and understand how people engage with news in various online platforms.

Source: Pew Research Center

FAQ

What is TikTok?

TikTok is a social media platform that allows users to create and share short-form videos.

What is news consumption?

News consumption refers to the act of acquiring and engaging with news content, such as reading articles, watching news broadcasts, or listening to news podcasts.

Why is the rise of news consumption on TikTok significant?

The increasing number of adults turning to TikTok for news indicates a shifting trend in social media platforms’ role as news sources. As TikTok continues to gain popularity, it becomes an important platform for delivering news and information to a wide audience.

How was the survey conducted?

Pew Research Center conducted the survey sampling 8,842 U.S. adults who are members of their American Trends Panel. The respondents were selected through national, random sampling of residential addresses, ensuring a representative sample of the U.S. adult population.

Are there any limitations to the survey findings?

The survey findings should be interpreted considering the changes in question wording between different years. The Pew Research Center constantly evolves its approach to measuring news consumption, which may affect direct comparisons with previous findings. However, these changes are aimed at improving the accuracy of measurement.