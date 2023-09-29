Cookeez Makery: The Breakout Hit Playset Sweeping Holiday Toy Lists

Cookeez Makery has taken the toy industry storm since its launch, becoming a breakout hit this fall. This oven-themed playset has captured the attention of children and parents alike, thanks to its unparalleled play value and support from retail partners. The success of Cookeez Makery can be attributed to its innovative design and the exceptional marketing efforts of Moose Toys.

According to Ronnie Frankowski, the global president of Moose Toys, Cookeez Makery has topped toy lists from reputable sources such as Toy Insider and TTPM, as well as major retailers’ holiday lists. This playset has quickly become a must-have item, and its popularity is expected to continue throughout the holiday season and beyond.

What sets Cookeez Makery apart is its unique interactive features. Kids can mix and create “dough” to shape their own sweet-scented plush best friend. The plush even comes out of the oven warm to the touch, adding to the sensory experience. With the included recipe card, water measure, and pretend flour and yeast sachets, children can follow the instructions to create a dough ball. They then use the dough mold and tools to shape their animal friend, before placing it in the oven. After a short wait and the anticipated “DING!”, a plush puppy, bunny, or kitten is ready to be cuddled, with a delightful bread or cinnamon scent.

To ensure the success of Cookeez Makery, Moose Toys has implemented a comprehensive marketing campaign. This includes TV and digital advertising, prominent in-store placement, public relations efforts, and influencer marketing across multiple platforms. These strategic efforts have garnered nearly one billion views, further increasing the visibility and desirability of the playset.

Attendees of the North American International Toy Fair® have the opportunity to experience Cookeez Makery firsthand, along with other top holiday items from Moose Toys. With its combination of innovative design, imaginative play, and successful marketing, it is no wonder that Cookeez Makery is making waves in the toy industry this holiday season.

