Moose Toys Showcases Cookeez Makery and Other Holiday Toys at North American International Toy Fair

Moose Toys, a leading innovator in the toy industry, is making its return to the North American International Toy Fair with an exciting display of its highly sought-after holiday toys. One of the highlights is Cookeez Makery, a TOTY finalist and social media sensation.

Cookeez Makery, which was launched in July, has already become a favorite among kids due to its unique play value and exceptional retail support. The toy has received accolades from industry experts and has topped toy lists from Toy Insider, TTPM, and major retailers. Moose Toys expects its success to continue during the holiday season and beyond.

What sets Cookeez Makery apart is its innovative combination of traditional play patterns with exciting tech features. The toy is an oven-themed playset that allows kids to mix and make “dough” to create their own sweet-scented plush best friend. The plush even comes out of the oven warm to the touch, adding to the interactive experience.

To achieve such remarkable success, Moose Toys has implemented a comprehensive marketing campaign. This includes TV and digital advertising, feature placement at retail, public relations, and strategic influencer marketing across various platforms. The campaign has generated nearly one billion views, further fueling the toy’s popularity.

For attendees of the North American International Toy Fair, they will have the opportunity to see, smell, and feel Cookeez Makery in action, along with Moose Toys’ other top holiday items for 2023.

Moose Toys is known for creating happiness among kids. Their award-winning toys cover a wide range of categories, including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles, and youth electronics. The company prides itself on its innovative design, development, and manufacturing processes.

Beyond their toy business, Moose Toys is dedicated to making a positive impact on children’s lives. Through the Moose Happy Kids Foundation, the company creates moments of happiness and laughter for children in need around the world.

With a team of over 600 people spread across the globe, Moose Toys is committed to sharing their revolutionary and superhappy toys with children everywhere.

Sources:

– Moose Toys website: www.moosetoys.com

– North American International Toy Fair website: www.toyfairny.com