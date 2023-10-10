Moonlighting Finally Restored: DVD Issues Fixed for Streaming Release on Hulu

The beloved series “Moonlighting” is finally getting the restoration it deserves for its streaming release on Hulu. Fans of the show will be thrilled to know that all the missing elements from the DVD releases, including three cold opens and the iconic William Tell overture, have been restored.

Mike DeKalb, distribution operations manager at The Walt Disney Company, played a crucial role in making this restoration happen. He discovered that the missing overture was a result of a rejected score being used on the DVD release instead of the original composition series composer Alf Clausen. With a thorough search of the archives, the correct score was found and will now be included in the streaming release.

In addition to the overture, the missing cold opens were also restored. With the help of Moonlighting fansite Moonlightingstrangers.com, DeKalb was able to identify the unidentified footage and locate the actual broadcast masters for restoration.

The restoration process also addressed rights issues surrounding the show’s soundtrack. While some background songs have been replaced, all the songs performed the cast remain intact. This includes Cybill Shepherd’s performances in the black-and-white Season 2 episode “The Dream Sequence Always Rings Twice,” which has also been restored with 5.1 audio for a more immersive experience.

The restoration team also faced challenges with the Season 4 premiere episode, “Trip to the Moon,” which had significant damage to the print. However, through meticulous work and the approval of a dedicated budget, the team was able to repair almost 10 minutes of red scratches and achieve a near-perfect restoration.

After years of waiting, fans will finally get the chance to experience “Moonlighting” in its full glory. With the DVD issues fixed and the show restored to its original quality, viewers can now decide for themselves if the “Moonlighting” curse is real or not.

