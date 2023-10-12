“Moonlighting” Creator Talks About Series Resurgence Amid Bruce Willis’ Battle with Frontotemporal Dementia

Glenn Gordon Caron, the creator of the popular TV series “Moonlighting,” recently discussed the show’s streaming resurgence with the New York Post. Caron revealed that he informed series star Bruce Willis about the availability of the show on streaming platforms. Willis, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, was thrilled to hear this news.

“Moonlighting,” which aired from the late 1980s to early 1990s, served as Willis’ breakthrough role. The show follows a wisecracking detective, played Willis, who teams up with a former fashion model to solve crimes. Caron mentioned that he had the opportunity to communicate with Willis before his disease progressed, and the actor expressed his excitement about the show being accessible to viewers again.

Caron also provided an update on Willis’ health. He described the impact of frontotemporal dementia on the actor, highlighting the contrast between his energetic personality and the debilitating effects of the disease. Willis is still able to recognize Caron initially, but his verbal skills and love for reading have been compromised.

Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, has also been open about her husband’s diagnosis. During an appearance on “Today,” she reflected on how challenging dementia can be, not just for the diagnosed individual, but also for their family. Heming Willis shared that it’s difficult to determine how much Willis understands about his condition and emphasized the importance of finding moments of joy amidst the sadness.

“Moonlighting” is now available for streaming on Hulu, allowing fans to revisit this beloved series. Caron’s revelation about Willis’ appreciation for the show’s resurgence serves as a reminder of the power of television in bringing comfort and enjoyment to both the audience and those experiencing challenges.

Sources: New York Post, “Today”