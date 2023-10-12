Moonlighting Makes Streaming Debut on Hulu with “Excitement” from Bruce Willis

Moonlighting, the popular ’80s dramedy, is now available to stream on Hulu, much to the delight of many fans. The show’s creator, Glenn Gordon Caron, revealed in an interview that Bruce Willis, who played the wisecracking detective David Addison, was “excited” about the show’s streaming release despite his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Caron shared that the process of getting Moonlighting on streaming platforms had been ongoing for some time, and he had been able to communicate with Willis about the possibility before his disease rendered him unable to do so. Caron visits Willis regularly and stays in contact with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, who has been promoting the show on her husband’s behalf.

The impact of frontotemporal dementia on Willis has been “mind-blowing,” according to Caron. The once larger-than-life action star has lost his trademark “joie de vivre” and is no longer able to engage in activities like reading. However, Caron noted that Willis still recognizes him within the first few minutes of their visits, despite struggling with verbal communication.

All five seasons of Moonlighting are now available on Hulu, and the show has already made its mark jumping to the No. 2 spot on the platform’s Top 15 list. Caron expressed gratitude for the effort it took to restore and release the show, citing that the music rights were one of the factors that caused delays in the past.

Moonlighting was initially met with skepticism when Willis was cast as the leading man opposite Cybill Shepherd’s character, Maddie Hayes. ABC didn’t see him as a suitable choice and doubted his chemistry with Shepherd. However, the show’s success proved them wrong, and their on-screen dynamic became one of the show’s highlights.

Shepherd also spoke about their initial meeting and the attraction they felt for each other. However, they made a conscious decision not to act on their chemistry, which she believes contributed to the success of the show.

While there were volatile moments behind the scenes, both Shepherd and Willis look back on their time on Moonlighting with fondness. The show’s mix of bickering, sexual tension, and humor created a unique and beloved series that continues to captivate audiences today.

Sources: New York Post, IndieWire