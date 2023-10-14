Moonlighting: A Streaming Gem Finally Available on Hulu

The quintessential ’80s detective/romcom series, Moonlighting, starring Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, has long been sought after fans clamoring for its inclusion on streaming platforms. After years of anticipation, Moonlighting has finally made its debut on Hulu with all five seasons available for viewing.

While the later seasons may have faltered in comparison to the show’s earlier success, Moonlighting’s first three seasons showcased its brilliance. In a television landscape often regarded as formulaic during the ’80s, Moonlighting stood out as sharp, strange, and experimental.

One of the main reasons for the show’s popularity was the exceptional performances its leading actors. Bruce Willis, known primarily for his commercial jingle for Seagrams wine coolers, catapulted to superstardom with his portrayal of the cocky yet insecure David Addison. Cybill Shepherd flawlessly played Maddie Hayes, a former model who unexpectedly becomes the owner of a struggling detective agency. The dynamic between the two characters, initially displaying a classic odd couple pairing, evolved to reveal hidden depths and unexpected qualities.

Moonlighting’s creator, Glenn Gordon Caron, skillfully crafted the show, breaking away from conventions seen in other crime-solving shows of the era. While series like Hart to Hart and Remington Steele ventured into the realm of comedic crime-solving, Moonlighting fully embraced farce, particularly during its climactic action sequences. These sequences featured zany adventures, such as a hotel chase set to the William Tell Overture, a pie-throwing scene, and a hearse chase involving a whole funeral procession.

The show also introduced format-breaking episodes that added an additional layer of creativity. “The Dream Sequence Always Rings Twice,” shot in black and white and introduced Orson Welles, was visually stunning. “Atomic Shakespeare,” a Shakespearean-inspired episode, cleverly blended playfulness and silliness. Additionally, the episode “Big Man on Mulberry Street” featured a dream ballet choreographed Stanley Donen to a Billy Joel song.

Despite the show’s fast-paced banter and experimental nature, Moonlighting’s standout moments were the emotionally charged scenes between Willis and Shepherd. Amidst the chaos and farce, they delivered poignant and heartfelt performances. Episodes such as “Every Daughter’s Father Is a Virgin” and “Big Man on Mulberry Street” showcased the duo’s ability to convey genuine emotion.

While some aspects of Moonlighting may not age well, such as the portrayal of David’s unabashed horniness at work, the show’s charms and chaotic brilliance still hold up today. Whether revisiting Moonlighting or discovering it for the first time, this streaming gem is a must-watch for fans of classic ’80s television.

