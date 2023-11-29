NetEase’s Q3 Performance Reflects Growth and Success in Gaming Business

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NetEase, a leading online game developer and publisher in China, recently announced its Q3 performance for 2023. The company’s overall net revenue showed a remarkable increase of 11.6% YoY and over 14% MoM, reaching 27.3 billion yuan. This growth can largely be attributed to the success of its gaming business, which generated a revenue of 21.8 billion yuan, a YoY increase of 16.5%.

Among the standout games contributing to NetEase’s revenue growth is “Justice Online.” With over 50 million registered users, this martial arts-themed MMORPG has gained popularity among both NetEase’s existing player base and new players. The game’s mobile version, in particular, has attracted a significant number of non-NetEase players, with more than one-third of its players being completely new to NetEase games.

The success of “Justice Online” can be attributed to its content-driven gameplay, regular updates, and competitive pricing strategy. The game’s intelligent NPC interaction and engaging plot progression have kept players hooked, while its affordable micropayments have made it accessible to a wide range of players. In fact, according to MoonFox iApp data, the majority of players (80%) are categorized as medium- and low-consumption players.

In addition to “Justice Online,” NetEase’s other flagship games, such as “Fantasy Westward Journey Online” and “Identity V,” have also contributed to the company’s strong Q3 performance. These games have consistently attracted and retained players, with increasing monthly active users (MAU). For example, in October 2023, the MAU of “Fantasy Westward Journey Online” exceeded 3.86 million, while “Identity V” surpassed 7.03 million.

Overall, NetEase’s Q3 performance reflects the company’s continued success and growth in the gaming industry. With a diverse portfolio of popular games and a focus on delivering engaging and affordable gaming experiences, NetEase is well-positioned to capitalize on the ever-growing demand for online gaming.

