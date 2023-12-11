Moonbug Entertainment Shifts Focus Towards Video Games and Music

Summary: Moonbug Entertainment, the UK-based producer of Netflix’s popular series CoComelon, has made the decision to reduce content creation and redirect resources towards video games and music. The company, which experienced rapid growth in the past, recently laid off writing staff from the show. Despite the cuts, Moonbug’s flagship CoComelon remains one of the most-watched shows on Netflix and their YouTube channel boasts an impressive 168 million subscribers.

Moonbug Entertainment, the producer behind the hit children’s series CoComelon, is shifting its focus from content creation to video games and music. In an interview with Andy Yeatman, head of Moonbug’s U.S. business, it was revealed that the company is “cutting back” and reallocating resources after a period of aggressive expansion.

“We’ve decided to make a little less content,” said Yeatman, indicating a strategic change in direction for the company. Moonbug will now place more emphasis on the development of video games and music.

As part of this shift, Moonbug has made the decision to lay off a portion of its writing staff, resulting in approximately 30 job cuts. The workload previously handled the writing staff will now be outsourced to third-party studios located overseas. Moonbug has enlisted the services of Canada’s Mainframe Studios and India’s Green Gold Animation Pvt., among others, to handle animation for its various properties.

While the financial details of Moonbug’s privately funded company are not disclosed, they are showing no signs of struggling. CoComelon, the popular children’s series on Netflix, has been one of the most-watched shows on the streaming platform for several years. In fact, the spinoff series CoComelon Lane debuted as the fourth most-watched English-language TV show on Netflix in its first season. The flagship CoComelon series also ranked as the third most-watched show across all U.S. streaming platforms last year, only trailing behind Stranger Things and NCIS.

These recent cuts within a successful franchise highlight the challenges faced the broader video entertainment industry. Moonbug’s shift towards video games and music reflects the growing demand for interactive experiences and diversified content. While the downsizing may be a necessary strategic move, it may also signal changes in the industry landscape as traditional roles evolve to adapt to shifting consumer preferences.