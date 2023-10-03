Moonbug Entertainment: Expanding Presence on Streaming Platforms

Moonbug Entertainment, the production company behind popular children’s programs like Cocomelon and Little Baby Bum, is looking to expand its presence across various streaming platforms. The company has already established a strong presence on YouTube, with its shows being syndicated on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. However, Moonbug’s founder and CEO, René Rechtman, believes that there is still room to grow.

In a strategic move, Moonbug will be launching its first series on Disney+ next year, further solidifying its position on major paid streaming services. Additionally, the company recently launched a Netflix-exclusive spinoff of Little Baby Bum called Little Baby Bum: Music Time.

Rechtman, a former Disney executive, identified an opportunity in the market while working at Disney. He noticed that families are more likely to subscribe to streaming services that offer engaging kids’ content. Moonbug leverages its popular YouTube channels as a testing ground to identify content that resonates with audiences. Once a brand is established, the company sells shows and develops spinoffs for premium streaming platforms, leveraging their high rewatchability and relatively low production costs.

Two of Moonbug’s next big bets are Little Baby Bum and Morphle. These shows originally started as independent YouTube channels and were acquired Moonbug in 2018. Moonbug enhanced the production quality and developed strategies to expand their respective brands. Little Baby Bum: Music Time, for example, aims to create a greater affinity with the characters and uses music to explore educational lessons.

Expanding to new platforms like Disney+ is not the only focus for Moonbug. The company is also exploring new formats such as music albums, kid-friendly podcasts, and even video games. However, Rechtman emphasizes the importance of maintaining higher values and learning in their gaming offerings, as they cater to preschoolers in their first steps into gaming.

Moonbug’s expansion across streaming platforms and exploration of new formats not only allows the company to reach a wider audience but also creates opportunities for greater brand affinity and engagement with viewers.

Sources:

– The Hollywood Reporter