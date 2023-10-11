The Upcoming K-drama “Moon in the Day” Coming to Netflix in November 2023

“Moon in the Day” is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic fantasy drama directed Pyo Min Soo and based on the webtoon of the same name. The series stars Pyo Ye Jin, known for her role in “Lovestruck in the City,” and Kim Young Dae, who recently appeared in “The Forbidden Marriage” and “Shooting Stars.”

According to MyDramaList, “Moon in the Day” is set to be released on Netflix on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023. The drama will consist of 14 episodes, with new episodes available to stream every Wednesday and Thursday over a span of seven weeks. The series will conclude with its finale on Thursday, December 14th, 2023. The exact runtimes for the episodes have not been announced yet.

The plot of “Moon in the Day” revolves around a man whose time has stopped and a woman who flows like a river. Described as a “romance thriller,” the drama explores the strife that unfolds in both the past and the present.

In addition to Pyo Ye Jin and Kim Young Dae, the cast includes Ohn Joo Won, who will be making his Netflix debut in the series. Supporting cast members include Jung Heon, Lee Joon Hyuk, Jung Woong In, Jung Shin Hye, and Bae Eun Young.

Fans of K-dramas and romantic fantasy genres can look forward to the release of “Moon in the Day” on Netflix this November. With a talented cast and an intriguing plot, the series promises to deliver an exciting and captivating viewing experience.

