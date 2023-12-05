Moody’s Investors Service Changes China’s Credit Outlook

A recent development on the Chinese social media platform WeChat has prompted Moody’s Investors Service to change its outlook on China’s credit rating. While not a full rating downgrade, the shift from stable to negative outlook indicates concerns about the financial health of local governments and state-owned enterprises in China.

Earlier today, discussions on WeChat, translated from Chinese, hinted at an impending announcement from Moody’s regarding a downgrade of China’s credit rating. These discussions took place in a chat group with several hundred members.

The adjustment made Moody’s reflects an increased likelihood of the Chinese government needing to intervene to support heavily debt-laden local governments and state-owned entities. This potential intervention is seen as a risk to China’s financial stability and economic strength.

As market participants digest the news and rumors of the upcoming outlook change, blue-chip stocks in China experienced a significant decline, reaching their lowest levels in nearly five years. The market sensitivity combined with the anticipation of Moody’s announcement contributed to the drop in stock prices.

