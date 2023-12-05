Social Media Buzz Precedes Moody’s Downgrade of China’s Credit Rating

Summary: Rumors of Moody’s downgrade of China’s credit rating were circulating on social media hours before the official announcement, causing a selloff in shares. Some investors had even speculated about the potential downgrade days prior in private chat rooms. Moody’s and China’s Ministry of Finance have not commented on the situation.

A few hours before credit rating agency Moody’s announced its decision to downgrade China’s credit rating, the news had already been circulating on social media platforms. A screenshot of the decision and its timing was shared on WeChat, although it was later removed. This leak enabled some investors to have advance knowledge of the announcement.

According to anonymous sources, speculation about the potential downgrade had been occurring in private chat rooms as early as the previous Friday. This meant that certain investors had a head start and were able to react promptly to the news. As a result, a selloff in shares occurred, with the CSI 300 index dropping significantly during early afternoon trading.

Traditionally, rating agencies inform the government involved a few days prior to making a public announcement, giving them time to prepare. However, it appears that Moody’s did not follow this protocol in the case of China’s credit rating. The agency typically evaluates sovereign ratings through a committee process, involving analysts from around the world.

Moody’s downgraded China’s credit rating outlook from stable to negative, while maintaining a long-term rating of A1 on China’s sovereign bonds. The agency cited China’s increased fiscal stimulus and the prolonged downturn of its property market as reasons for the downgrade. China’s Ministry of Finance responded swiftly, expressing disappointment with the decision and emphasizing the resilience and potential of the country’s economy.

Moody’s and China’s Ministry of Finance have not yet provided any official comments regarding the social media buzz preceding the announcement. Nonetheless, this incident raises questions about the information leak and the potential impact on China’s financial markets.