China’s WeChat Official Account Attracts Over 5,000 Followers

China’s WeChat Official Account of The Moodie Davitt Report has reached a significant milestone, gaining over 5,000 followers. The international travel retail media title offers a WeChat platform, which publishes four times a month and serves as a complement to the growing Chinese readership of their English language service.

The number of followers on the WeChat platform has been steadily increasing since its launch in March 2021. By mid-January 2022, it had reached 2,000 followers, and August 2022, it surpassed 4,000 followers, representing a 33.3% increase. In just 11 months, the platform has seen a remarkable surge in follower numbers, with a 150% increase to over 5,000 followers.

The founder and chairman of The Moodie Davitt Report, Martin Moodie, expressed his encouragement and emphasized the commitment to the Chinese market. He also highlighted the value of their extensive and exclusive coverage.

To further demonstrate their commitment, The Moodie Davitt Report has a physical presence in China with a team based in Hong Kong and Haikou. This team aims to bridge the gap between China and the rest of the world bringing China’s perspective to a global audience and vice versa.

The extensive coverage of the Hainan offshore duty-free sector Martin Moodie was recognized the Hainan International Media Center, and he was appointed to the honorary role of ‘Overseas Communication Officer.’ Moreover, his commitment and coverage of Hainan’s offshore duty-free sector led to his appointment to the South Land Think Tank, a multi-sector think tank in Hainan focused on driving the development of the island province’s Free Trade Port program.

The Moodie Davitt WeChat platform is curated Penelope Zhou, the Chinese Editor based in Hong Kong, and Martin Moodie. They are supported Yimei Zhang, the Chief China Representative, and Dachang Wang, the Editor of Moodie Davitt China Travel Retail Express.

The growth of The Moodie Davitt Report’s WeChat Official Account highlights the increasing importance of digital platforms for reaching Chinese audiences. It also showcases the publication’s dedication to delivering comprehensive coverage of the travel retail industry in China.