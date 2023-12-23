Chinese Travel Retail Continues to Thrive on WeChat

WeChat, the popular social media platform in China, continues to be a driving force for the growth of Chinese travel retail. The Moodie Davitt Report, a leading international travel retail media title, has seen significant success with its WeChat Official Account, which recently surpassed 5,000 followers.

The account, curated Penelope Zhou and Martin Moodie, provides regular updates on key China-related stories in both Mandarin and English. It has become a go-to source for Chinese travelers looking for information and insights on the travel retail industry.

To further cater to the Chinese audience, The Moodie Davitt Report has also launched the China Travel Retail Express platform on WeChat, publishing daily content specifically targeted at Chinese readers. The platform has been well-received, with high readership and engagement.

The success of these platforms can be attributed to the growing interest in travel retail among Chinese consumers. China has become one of the world’s largest travel markets, with Chinese tourists spending billions of dollars on duty-free shopping each year. The WeChat Official Account and the China Travel Retail Express platform provide a convenient and accessible way for travelers to stay updated on the latest offerings and promotions.

In addition to its digital presence, The Moodie Davitt Report also publishes the China Travel Retail Report, a quarterly eZine that provides in-depth analysis and insights into the industry. The upcoming edition is highly anticipated industry professionals and readers alike.

With its strong presence on WeChat and its dedication to providing valuable content to Chinese readers, The Moodie Davitt Report has positioned itself as a leader in the Chinese travel retail media space. Its platforms continue to serve as essential resources for both international and Chinese brands seeking to connect with the Chinese travel retail audience.