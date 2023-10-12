Expanding Reach: The Moodie Davitt Report Continues to Grow on WeChat

The Moodie Davitt Report’s WeChat Official Account is experiencing strong growth in China, attracting an increasing number of followers and encouraging reading and sharing levels. The platform, which publishes stories in both Mandarin and English four times a month, has become an essential source for key China-related stories.

In addition to the WeChat platform, The Moodie Davitt Report has also recently launched the China Travel Retail Express platform on WeChat, which publishes daily content. Furthermore, the quarterly eZine, China Travel Retail Report, is set to release its next edition in the coming days.

The WeChat service is curated Penelope Zhou, the Chinese Editor based in Hong Kong, and Martin Moodie, the company’s Founder & Chairman. They are supported Yimei Zhang, the Chief China Representative, and Dachang Wang, the Editor of Moodie Davitt China Travel Retail Express.

The Moodie Davitt Report is the only international travel retail media title to offer a WeChat service, serving as a platform that complements the growing Chinese readership of its English language service.

Highlights from the latest edition include DFS Group’s plan to open a luxury retail and entertainment destination in Yalong Bay, Sanya on Hainan Island 2026 and Avolta’s emergence as a travel experience house following the merger of Dufry and Autogrill.

The offshore duty free sales in Hainan during the ‘Super Golden Week’ reached CNY 1.33 billion (US$182.4 million), a significant increase of +117% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the report also features stories on China Duty Free Group Cruise Services, GDF Plaza’s promotions, and Foreo’s partnership with Chinese platform Globuy.

The Moodie Davitt Report invites collaboration on WeChat to reach the Chinese audience in their native language. The platform offers opportunities for native content, and interested parties can contact the Publisher, Irene Revilla, for more information.

