How to Watch the MLS Match Between Montreal and Cincinnati

Are you excited for the upcoming MLS match between Montreal and Cincinnati? If so, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including kick-off time, team news, and more.

The match will take place on Wednesday, 20 September at the Stade Saputo in Major League Soccer. Kick-off is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET) or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

Unfortunately, the game will not be broadcast live on TV, but you can still watch it online. The match will be available to stream live through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Now let’s talk about the team news and squads for both Montreal and Cincinnati. For Montreal, goalkeeper Jonathan Sirios has been an influential figure this season, earning his 10th clean sheet in their recent victory against New England. However, forwards Ariel Lassiter and Romell Quioto will miss the clash, and right-back Aaron Herrera is also injured.

On the other hand, Cincinnati has been performing well this season, leading the overall standings eight points. Luciano Acosta has been their top scorer with 12 goals. Joey Akpounonu, who has been out due to injury, is expected to miss the game again.

In terms of head-to-head record, Montreal has had the upper hand in their recent encounters, winning three out of the last five games against Cincinnati.

So don’t miss this highly-anticipated MLS match between Montreal and Cincinnati. Tune in to Apple TV MLS Season Pass to catch all the action live on Wednesday. It’s going to be an exciting game for soccer fans!