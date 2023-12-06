Montreal Canadiens Face Backlash for Charging for Mascot Visits

A recent decision the Montreal Canadiens hockey team to charge fans for visits from their mascot, Youppi!, has sparked controversy and received backlash from fans. The team is offering fans the option to purchase the mascot visits for $195 and choose the period in which Youppi! appears. Profits from these visits are said to be going to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.

The move has drawn criticism from fans who believe that charging children for mascot visits is unfair. Many argue that the team, as an institution in Quebec, should prioritize their emotional connection with fans over profit-making strategies. Some fans have expressed their disappointment on social media, with angry messages, memes, and jokes directed at the team.

Moshe Lander, a sports economics specialist at Concordia University, believes that the Canadiens misjudged this marketing opportunity. He argues that sports teams are increasingly focusing on offering fans an immersive experience at the arena, including personalized moments and concerts. However, Lander feels that charging for mascot visits in this manner is a misstep, both in terms of pricing and the offer itself.

While the Montreal Canadiens have a loyal fanbase, the team’s popularity has waned in recent years, with a changing demographic in the city and an increase in immigrants who didn’t grow up with ice sports. This decision to charge for mascot visits may not be enough to completely turn fans away, but it certainly risks further alienating supporters.

It is worth noting that the Canadiens are not the only team to charge for mascot visits. Other teams, such as the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars, also offer similar paid experiences with their mascots.

As of now, the Canadiens management has not provided any comment regarding the backlash. The Ticketmaster site does mention that a limited number of seat visits are available for each game, but there are also options to meet the mascot without purchasing an expensive package.