LeBron James’ Son Bronny Scores More Points in College Than His Father

In a surprising turn of events, Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, has already surpassed his father’s college scoring record. While LeBron skipped college to go straight to the NBA, his son Bronny recently made his debut for the University of Southern California.

Bronny, who recently recovered from a cardiac arrest and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, made an impressive impact in his first-ever college game. In just 17 minutes on the court, he scored one 3-pointer, one free throw, and contributed three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. Despite his efforts, USC lost to Long Beach State in overtime with a score of 84-79.

Notably, one of Bronny’s steals came at a crucial moment, with just 26 seconds left in regulation and USC leading one point. Although he made one of two free throws, Long Beach State’s Marcus Tsohonis made a tying jumpshot with three seconds remaining. It was a bittersweet moment for Bronny, who showed great promise in his college debut.

After the game, Bronny expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported him through his difficult journey. He thanked the Mayo Clinic, his family, siblings, coach, teammates, and other coaches who have been his side since the beginning.

Bronny’s cardiac arrest was caused a congenital heart defect, which doctors have deemed treatable. After receiving clearance from his doctors in late November, Bronny is now back on the court and ready to pursue his college basketball career.

While LeBron James continues to make history in the NBA, with a record-breaking 39,201 points, Bronny is making a name for himself in college basketball. This milestone serves as a testament to his potential and the bright future that lies ahead.

In conclusion, Bronny James has already surpassed his father’s college scoring record in his impressive debut for the University of Southern California. With his talent and determination, he is poised to make a significant impact in the world of college basketball.