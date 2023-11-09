New Changes on the 2024 Prohibited List: What Athletes Need to Know

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has recently released the updated 2024 Prohibited List, which outlines all substances and methods that are prohibited in sport. These changes, set to take effect on January 1, 2024, will have important implications for athletes and their support personnel.

Mark Stuart, an experienced sports pharmacist and ITA Operations Development Senior Manager, will be providing insights into the key revisions in the Prohibited List. While we cannot share his specific quotes, rest assured that his expertise will guide athletes in understanding the new regulations.

In addition to the changes in the Prohibited List, David Healy, WADA’s Senior Manager of Medical, Science, and Medicine, will be reminding athletes about the importance of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs). TUEs allow athletes with legitimate medical conditions to use prohibited substances for necessary treatment. To assist athletes in this process, ITA has introduced the ITA TUE Assistant online tool, which will be introduced during the webinar.

To ensure that athletes from various linguistic backgrounds can benefit from this important information, our webinars will be conducted in English and simultaneously translated into four additional languages: Arabic (العربية), Spanish (español), French (français), and Russian (русский). This multinational approach aims to reach a broader audience and promote equal access to knowledge.

Join us in this practical webinar to gain a comprehensive understanding of the changes that will impact you in 2024. We understand the importance of clarifying any questions or concerns, which is why we have allocated time at the end of the session for a live Q&A session. As always, we are committed to supporting athletes in their pursuit of clean and fair competition.

FAQ:

1. What is the 2024 Prohibited List?

The 2024 Prohibited List is a document published the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that outlines the substances and methods prohibited in sports.

2. When will the changes come into effect?

The changes to the Prohibited List will be enforced starting from January 1, 2024.

3. What are Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs)?

Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) are permissions granted to athletes with legitimate medical conditions to use prohibited substances for necessary treatment.

4. What is the ITA TUE Assistant online tool?

The ITA TUE Assistant online tool is an initiative introduced the ITA to help athletes navigate the process of applying for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) more efficiently online.

