The Risks Associated with Supplements: Protecting Athletes from Contamination and Mislabeling

Supplements are widely used athletes to enhance their performance and support their training regimes. However, recent studies conducted LGC have uncovered alarming findings regarding the safety and accuracy of these products. It has been discovered that many supplements available on the market can be contaminated and mislabeled, posing significant risks to athletes who unknowingly ingest prohibited substances.

To address this issue, a thorough and in-depth discussion has been organized to shed light on the risks associated with supplements and provide practical guidance for athletes when making informed decisions about their use. Leading this discussion is Tracey Lambrechs, a Rio 2016 Olympian and Commonwealth Games Weightlifting Medallist, along with Terence O’Rorke, the Business Development Manager at LGC.

During the session, Lambrechs and O’Rorke will delve into best practices surrounding supplement usage, equipping athletes with the knowledge to lower their risk of contamination and protect themselves. The webinar will be conducted in English, with simultaneous translation available in Arabic, Spanish, French, and Russian.

The implications of ingesting contaminated or mislabeled supplements can have severe consequences for athletes, including potential bans from competitions and damage to their reputation. It is therefore crucial for athletes to be aware of these risks and take proactive measures to safeguard their well-being.

In addition to the informative discussion, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions live, ensuring that their concerns are addressed directly.

Supplements undoubtedly play a significant role in the lives of many athletes. However, it is essential to approach their use with caution and a heightened sense of awareness. Through this webinar, athletes will gain valuable insights and strategies to navigate the complex world of supplements, ensuring that they minimize the risks associated with these products.

Definitions:

– Supplements: Products that are ingested orally and contain ingredients intended to supplement one’s diet.

– Contamination: The presence of harmful substances in a product that can potentially cause harm or have adverse effects.

– Mislabeled: Products that have incorrect or misleading information on their labels.

Source: LGC (no URL provided)