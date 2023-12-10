Declining User Numbers on Meta Platforms Reflect Concerns Over Fake News and Advertisements

According to recent data, there has been a decline in the number of monthly active users on two social media platforms owned U.S.-based Meta. The drop in user numbers can be attributed to concerns over fake news and scams pervading these platforms. Industry tracker IGAWorks reported that the number of active Instagram users fell for the third consecutive month, with only 18.65 million users recorded in November. This data is based on figures from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Furthermore, the local user count on Facebook also experienced a decline, dropping to 8.94 million in November. It is the first time the local user count fell below 9 million since the mobile index began analyzing monthly active users of Instagram and Facebook back in May 2020. Previously, the user count had dipped below 10 million in February, reaching 9.8 million.

Experts believe that the decrease in user numbers is primarily due to the prevalence of fake news and scam content on these platforms. Users are growing increasingly skeptical of the reliability of the information they come across. In addition, users have expressed dissatisfaction with the rising number of advertisements on their feeds, which often overshadow posts from their friends and acquaintances.

These falling user numbers highlight the need for Meta to address these concerns and regain user trust. The company should prioritize tackling the spread of fake news and scams implementing stricter monitoring and content moderation measures. Moreover, Meta must strike a better balance between advertisements and user-generated content to ensure a more enjoyable and engaging user experience.

It is crucial for social media platforms to take proactive steps in combating the issues affecting user trust and satisfaction. Only through these efforts can Meta hope to reverse the decline in user numbers and maintain the relevance and popularity of its platforms.