Protecting Property Owners: Increase in Deed Fraud Prompts Action

Instances of deed fraud have surged in recent months, with the number of complaints in our county rising from one to two per month to two to three per week. Amidst this alarming trend, the county recorder is striving to raise awareness about fraudulent property transactions, while the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office investigates multiple cases.

Devious individuals are utilizing a method known as quit claim deeds to swiftly transfer properties – a technique commonly employed among family members. However, criminals are exploiting this process falsifying the property owner’s signature and employing either negligent or complicit notarization. Once the fraudulent deed is recorded, the perpetrator hastily attempts to sell the property to unsuspecting buyers.

Although this scheme is not new, it continues to plague our community. In fact, there is a pending indictment against an individual from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office in 2018 who faces 25 counts related to the filing of fraudulent property deeds. Unfortunately, this person remains at large, according to records from the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts.

To combat this pervasive issue, our county recorder’s office has compiled a watchlist of individuals who appear as notaries on documents but are not registered with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office or exhibit additional suspicious activity. This proactive approach helps identify potential culprits before they can engage in fraudulent activities.

While anyone can fall victim to deed fraud, properties owned out-of-town individuals who are unable to regularly monitor them appear to be particularly vulnerable. Additionally, properties listed for rent or sale are at increased risk. Perpetrators often scour property sales websites such as Trulia to find potential targets.

Recognizing the seriousness of this issue, Mike Brill, a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office, emphasized their commitment to addressing deed fraud. The office processes thousands of deed transfers each year and has observed a rise in rejected deeds due to non-compliance with legal requirements.

To assist property owners, the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office operates a free notification system called The Fraud Alert Notification System (FANS). Enrollees in FANS can choose to receive notifications via email or letter whenever a deed, mortgage, or lien is filed for their enrolled parcels. Signing up for this service can be done easily through the county recorder’s website or at their office.

In conclusion, the alarming increase in deed fraud cases necessitates a collective effort from property owners, governmental agencies, and the general public to remain vigilant and take appropriate precautions. By raising awareness and implementing preventive measures, we can protect our community from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes.