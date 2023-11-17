New Development: Maryland Teacher Accused of Posting Antisemitic Messages

A middle school teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of posting antisemitic messages on Facebook. The teacher in question, Sabrina Khan-Williams, teaches world studies and also leads diversity, equity, and inclusion classes at Tilden Middle School in Rockville.

While the school system has not provided specific details about the content of the posts, screenshots allegedly made the teacher were shared among parents in a group chat. One parent, Emily Proffitt, described the messages as being “akin to Holocaust denial” and mentioned a denial of a massacre that took place on October 7.

Upon learning of these posts, the school’s principal, Sapna Hopkins, reported the incident to the appropriate department responsible for conducting an investigation. In a letter addressed to the school community, Hopkins emphasized the importance of respecting and embracing diversity and expressed the school’s commitment to these values.

While the letter was appreciated some parents, such as Proffitt, who found the posts deeply disturbing, there was a desire for more information to be provided the school system. The lack of transparency surrounding the nature of the posts left some feeling scared and angry.

FAQ

Q: What is Sabrina Khan-Williams accused of?

Sabrina Khan-Williams, a teacher at Tilden Middle School, has been accused of posting antisemitic messages on Facebook.

Q: What actions have been taken regarding the allegations?

Khan-Williams has been placed on administrative leave while the school system conducts an investigation into the matter.

Q: What has been the response from the school community?

The school’s principal, Sapna Hopkins, sent a letter to the school community denouncing the alleged messages and emphasizing the school’s values of respect and belonging. Some parents, however, have expressed a desire for more information to be provided.

Q: Has the school system revealed the specific content of the posts?

No, the school system has not provided specific details about the content of the posts.