Montgomery County Public Schools Urges Staff to Exercise Caution on Social Media

Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland is strongly advising its teachers and staff to be mindful of their social media activity, ensuring that it aligns with the values of the school system. This comes after four teachers were placed on administrative leave due to contentious posts made on social media platforms.

Brian Hull, the school system’s chief operating officer, sent a letter addressing the issue, stating that an increasing number of staff accounts were being reported. The school system emphasized that individuals should assume that nothing posted online is truly private, as social media activities have the potential to attract public attention.

The letter further emphasized the importance of upholding professionalism and maintaining alignment with the school system’s values, not only in the workplace but also in employees’ personal lives and actions on social media platforms. The distinction between personal and professional boundaries often blurs in the digital realm, reinforcing the need for cautious online behavior.

The letter also highlighted that social media content that violates the school system’s code of conduct could lead to disciplinary action. It warned employees against posting content that contradicts Board policy or MCPS regulations.

Recent controversies involving teachers have brought these guidelines into sharper focus. Anike Robinson, a teacher at Westland Middle School, and Angela Wolf from Takoma Park Middle School were placed on leave following social media posts that were deemed “antisemitic” administrators. Similarly, Sabrina Khan-Williams, a world studies teacher at Tilden Middle School, was also put on administrative leave for allegedly sharing “antisemitic” messages on Facebook.

These incidents prompted Heather Carroll-Fisher, the executive director for the Montgomery County Education Association, to request a fair investigation before any further communication on personnel matters is issued. Carroll-Fisher expressed concern that the letters distributed to school communities were damaging the reputations of the implicated employees and potentially creating hostile working environments.

As the discussions surrounding social media responsibility unfold, it is crucial for Montgomery County Public Schools’ staff to exercise prudence and be aware of the potential consequences that inappropriate online activity can have on their professional lives.