Monterey Park Begins Planning Memorial for Victims of Star Ballroom Dance Studio Attack

The Monterey Park City Council is in the early stages of planning a memorial to honor the 11 victims of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio attack that took place in January. This tragic incident was considered the deadliest massacre in Los Angeles County history, and the city aims to create a permanent tribute to remember the fallen and provide closure for the community.

During a recent council meeting, the members formed a memorial committee to discuss the initial steps of the project. Currently, the city is in the idea phase and has requested staff to research similar memorials and the strategies used to bring them to fruition. Memorials for victims of mass shootings have become increasingly common, with cities like San Bernardino, Aurora, Orlando, and Newtown already having such dedicated spaces.

Las Vegas, which witnessed the deadliest shooting in American history in October 2017, recently approved a plan to honor the 58 initial victims of that tragedy. Monterey Park officials are eager to engage the community in the planning process and want to ensure that there is extensive community engagement and feedback. They are especially sensitive to the victims and their families, who may wish to be involved.

The shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on January 21 claimed the lives of 11 individuals who were enjoying a regular dance event during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration. In the aftermath of the attack, the city focused on providing mental health support to residents and offered assistance to survivors and victims’ families. The closure of the dance studio had a negative impact on surrounding businesses, mainly restaurants, as customer numbers declined.

In response to the incident, gun control became a top priority in Monterey Park. Local representatives and the city council supported state bills aimed at improving gun safety and implemented local ordinances. The Monterey Park Community Healing Fund received 39 applications for victim’s compensation grants, which will now begin to be distributed to verified individuals in the coming weeks.

While progress is being made, there is still much to be decided. The members of the memorial committee are yet to be nominated, and details like the location, cost, funding, and community participation of the memorial are all uncharted territory. Councilman Thomas Wong emphasized that the discussion on the memorial will continue to be on the council’s meeting agenda, with steps being taken one at a time.

