Finding Alternatives: How Montana Plans to Navigate the TikTok Ban

Montana’s TikTok ban, signed into law Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte in May, recently faced a setback when a federal judge blocked its implementation. The ban, which aimed to restrict the use of the popular video platform statewide, was set to begin on January 1. However, Judge Donald Molloy argued that the legislation overstepped state power and infringed on the constitutional rights of users and businesses.

Reacting to the judge’s decision, a TikTok spokesperson expressed relief, stating, “We are pleased the judge rejected this unconstitutional law and hundreds of thousands of Montanans can continue to express themselves, earn a living, and find community on TikTok.”

Despite the initial support for the ban from the ACLU, which cited concerns about free speech rights, many experts had doubts regarding its enforceability. During a hearing about the bill in March, a representative from TechNet noted that popular app marketplaces lack the ability to geofence apps on a state-by-state basis, making it challenging to implement statewide restrictions.

The original bill threatened violators with a hefty penalty of $10,000 per violation and an additional $10,000 for each day the violation continued. While the ban has been temporarily blocked, it remains unclear when a final decision on the bill will be reached.

As the legal battle over the TikTok ban continues, Montana’s governor and attorney general have yet to comment. It is anticipated that future attempts to regulate social media platforms in the state will take into account the technical challenges involved in enforcing such legislation on a popular and widely-used app like TikTok.

