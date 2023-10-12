U.S. Judge Questions Montana’s Ban on TikTok

A U.S. judge has raised concerns over Montana’s ban on the popular short video sharing app, TikTok. The state ban is set to take effect on January 1 and is the first of its kind in the United States. U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy recently questioned the Montana state attorney general’s office during a court challenge hearing initiated TikTok and its users.

Judge Molloy pointed out that no other state has followed suit in banning TikTok. This raised questions about the necessity and validity of Montana’s ban. TikTok, which is owned China’s ByteDance, filed a lawsuit in May arguing that the ban violates the First Amendment’s free speech rights. Besides TikTok, a separate lawsuit has been filed TikTok users in Montana.

Judge Molloy questioned the state’s argument that the ban is necessary to protect the personal data of TikTok users in Montana. He asked how the state can protect users when they voluntarily provide their personal data to the platform. He challenged the state’s reasoning, suggesting that it implies that the citizens are unaware of the potential dangers and need to be restricted in exercising their individual liberties. The judge expressed concerns about the state’s a “paternalistic” approach.

The Montana Solicitor General, Christian Corrigan, argued that states often take individual actions and cited California’s recent restrictions on food additives. Corrigan further argued that the state has the authority to act even if consumers voluntarily hand over their data, comparing it to the residents using offshore gambling websites that pose risks to consumers.

Judge Molloy promised to make a ruling as quickly as possible. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the legality of state-level bans on TikTok and other similar platforms.

