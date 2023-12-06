Montana Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Instagram and Meta Over Harmful Content

A new lawsuit has been filed Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen against Instagram and its parent company, Meta, alleging that the company makes adult content available to children and violates state and federal consumer protection laws. The lawsuit seeks to hold Meta accountable for its deceptive practices and the harm it has caused to young Montanans.

The lawsuit claims that Instagram’s intentional addictive design and failure to address the presence of harmful content on its platform, including explicit drug promotion and sexual exploitation, pose serious risks to the mental health and well-being of young users. The state is asking the court to declare that Instagram and Meta are engaging in deceptive and unfair trade practices, to enjoin the company from doing so, and to impose civil penalties and investigatory costs.

The lawsuit comes after a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction, temporarily preventing Montana’s ban on TikTok from taking effect. The judge found that the ban likely violates the First Amendment and other clauses of the U.S. Constitution. This latest lawsuit follows similar claims made a coalition of 42 other attorneys general, including Colorado’s, against Meta, accusing the company of misleading the public about the harmful impact on young people and collecting user data without parental consent.

According to the lawsuit, reports from the Digital Citizens Alliance and the Wall Street Journal, Stanford University, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst have documented illegal activity involving underage children on Instagram, including drug advertising and the buying and selling of child sex content. The lawsuit alleges that Instagram’s content moderation systems have failed to adequately address these issues, leaving young Montanans regularly exposed to inappropriate and potentially harmful content.

The lawsuit further claims that Instagram’s age ratings and the company’s public statements are designed to mislead parents and prevent them from effectively policing their children’s app usage. In addition to alleged violations of state consumer protection laws, the lawsuit accuses Instagram and Meta of violating the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act collecting personal information from children under age 13 without proper parental consent.

Montana is seeking up to $10,000 for each violation of the Montana Consumer Protection Act allegedly committed Instagram and Meta. Attorney General Knudsen emphasizes the importance of holding social media companies accountable for complying with state laws and prioritizing the safety and privacy of citizens.

Source: [The Daily Montanan](dailymontanan.com)